Power supply instantly restored after disruption across Jammu

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) In a major relief to consumers, the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) successfully restored power supply to 891 MW following disruptions triggered by incessant rains and heavy snowfall across Jammu division on Friday, an official spokesperson said.

In view of incessant rainfall and heavy snowfall across various parts of the Jammu Division, the power demand of JPDCL witnessed an unprecedented decline, dropping to 140 MW at around 4 am.

“Consequent upon sustained restoration efforts undertaken by JPDCL, the running load has since been progressively enhanced to 891 MW, as against the normal average running load of approximately 1150 MW,” the spokesperson said.

At the sub-transmission level, he said 161 out of 181 numbers of 66/33 kV lines have been restored.

At the distribution level, 740 out of 1,373 numbers of 11 kV feeders have been restored and restoration of remaining accessible feeders is being undertaken on priority, the spokesperson said.

He said the pace of restoration in certain areas remains constrained due to inaccessibility of snow-bound and rain-affected locations, particularly in hilly and remote regions.

The major affected areas include parts of Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban, Kishtwar and Samba districts, especially the higher reaches and interior areas, the spokesperson said.

In Jammu district, he said power infrastructure has been affected mainly due to heavy rainfall, strong winds and uprooting of trees leading to damage of HT and LT lines.

Adequate manpower, machinery and material have been mobilized to assess damages and ensure early restoration of power supply across all affected areas, he said.

The spokesman said the JPDCL is maintaining close coordination with district administrations and other concerned agencies to expedite restoration works, particularly in vulnerable and remote regions. PTI TAS NB