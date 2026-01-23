Power supply restoration underway in Kashmir valley: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said efforts were on to restore the power supply in the valley, which was severely hit by the gusty winds and heavy snowfall.

"As per KPDCL, the active power load in the valley is less than 100 MW as against the usual 1700 MW, essentially due to the outage of almost all 33KV feeders, including those feeding emergency services," the chief minister said on his official handle on X.

The chief minister said teams are on the job for rectification, but extensive tree falls on the lines and the windy conditions are major hurdles to be overcome.

"Damage assessment is underway but would take some time owing to prevailing weather conditions," he added.

High-speed winds swept many places in the valley, including Srinagar, last night, uprooting trees, electricity poles, and rooftops in a few areas, while also snapping power lines.

Many houses and other structures, and vehicles, also suffered damage in a few places.

Electricity was snapped in several areas of the valley, including in the summer capital Srinagar, but restoration work was going on.