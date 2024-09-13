Power supply restored for 245 consumers in Thane under MSEDCL’s amnesty scheme

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has restored power connections for 245 customers in the Thane district under its amnesty scheme 'Abhay Yojana', an official said on Friday.

Under the scheme, launched on September 1 for users with a “permanently disconnected” tag, MSEDCL restores power supply on payment of 30 per cent of dues. It also provides a 100 per cent waiver on interest and delayed payment charges for those settling the principal outstanding.

In the Kalyan Circle, 2.94 lakh users are eligible under the scheme. While 389 consumers have taken advantage of the Abhay Yojana, 245 connections have been restored so far, he said.

Consumers can apply online through MSEDCL’s portal or seek assistance at local offices, Chief Engineer Chandramani Mishra said. PTI COR NR