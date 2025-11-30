Power supply returns to Odisha village after two decades after CM’s intervention

Berhampur (Odisha), Nov 30 (PTI) People at Subarnapur, a small village in Odisha’s Ganjam district, lit up with joy as electricity returned to the tribal majority remote hamlet after over two decades of darkness.

Ganjam Collector Keerthi Vassan V switched on the system to illuminate the village in presence of several officials, while the people celebrated on Saturday.

“We are very much happy as the electricity came to every household” Samal Sabar, a resident of the habitat.

Due to the lack of electricity, the students were forced to read with candle and lantern lights for the last several years, he said.

The small hamlet with 25 households lit up following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to the district administration in the recently concluded collector and SPs conference in Bhubaneswar.

“Within ten days of the direction of the chief minister and subsequently district collector, we have electrified the village,” said an officer of the Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL), a power distribution company.

The work started on November 20 with installation of 30 poles and drawing of around 2 km high tension wire and 200-meter low-tension wires. A 25-kva transformer was installed in the village.

“We have supplied the electricity in every household,” a company official said.

“It was possible due to the support from the government, district administration and the villagers. We are proud as we electrified the village in record time,” said Amit Kumar Garg, chief executive officer of TPSODL.

Subarnapur was electrified through solar panels earlier by the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (OREDA). After functioning for one or two years, the system got defunct. PTI COR BBM NN