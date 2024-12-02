Power tariff hike in Kerala inevitable, says minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (PTI) An increase in electricity rates in Kerala has become "inevitable", the state's Minister for Power, K Krishnankutty said on Monday.

The minister was pointing to a significant decline in domestic power production as a primary reason behind the decision.

"An increase in electricity rates has become inevitable due to the adverse impact on domestic production," the minister told the media.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has completed an evidence collection process regarding the proposed rate hike.

"A decision will be made after evaluating the report and submitting it to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)," Krishnankutty said.

He added that the final decision will be made after consultations with the government and consumers.

"The rate revision will be implemented carefully, ensuring minimal impact on consumers. Additionally, a summer tariff is under consideration," the minister further said.

According to him, procuring electricity from external sources during the summer will create a crisis, and a summer tariff is being considered as a solution.

The most recent electricity tariff hike was implemented in 2023.

The KSEB has proposed the hike citing multiple factors such as reduced domestic production, rising costs of electricity procurement from outside, and escalating operation and maintenance expenses, sources said.

Kerala relies heavily on hydropower, but fluctuating rainfall patterns and limited capacity have forced the state to depend on more expensive external sources.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has come out against the move accusing the KSEB of forcing ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of its inefficiency.

Satheesan on Monday alleged that the KSEB is pushing for a power tariff hike "for the third time." "The Oommen Chandy-led UDF government which was in power during 2011-2016 had succeeded in reducing the KSEB's debt, however under the LDF regime, the KSEB's debt which stood at Rs 1,083 crore in 2016 has now mounted to Rs 45,000 crore," he alleged. PTI ARM ARM ADB