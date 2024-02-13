Power tariff reduced by 10 paise for domestic consumers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 (PTI) The Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) on Tuesday issued an order reducing the power tariff for domestic consumers by 10 paise in each slab for the 2024-25 financial year.

The existing tariff for domestic consumers is Rs 3 per unit for the first 50 units, Rs 4.80 per unit for consumption between 50 and 200 units, Rs 5.80 from 200 to 400 units and Rs 6.20 above 400 units. These prices will be reduced by 10 paise per unit from April 1 this year, said an official of the OERC.

The retail power supply tariff of all other categories has not been revised. The tariff of those categories has remained constant for three years, said OERC secretary Priyabrata Patnaik.

The fixed monthly charge for BPL consumers has been reduced from Rs 80 to Rs 70 per month while consumers who opt for e-bill will get a rebate of Rs 10 per bill, he said.

The secretary said the premium of green energy tariff has also been reduced from 25 paise per unit to 20 paise per unit.

Similarly, the EV charging tariff has been reduced from Rs 5.50 per unit to Rs 5 per unit. Consumers with pre-paid meters will get 4 per cent rebate on pre-paid amount and the low transmission (LT) domestic and single-phase general-purpose consumers will continue to get 4 per cent digital payment rebate, Patnaik said.

The cold storage tariff had been reduced by Rs 1.60 per unit from Rs 4.60 per unit to Rs 3 per unit.

The mega lift point consumers will also get a rebate of Rs 2 per unit and their revised tariff will be Rs 3.80 per unit and no demand charge will be levied. The rural LT domestic consumers will also get a rebate of 10 paise per unit if the bill is paid by due date. PTI BBM BBM ACD