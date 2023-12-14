Power transformer catches fire in Mumbai building; no casualty

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the premises of a 10-storey commercial building in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) business district here on Thursday, officials said.

No one was injured in the fire, a civic official said, adding the building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

The blaze erupted at around 11 am in a power transformer installed in the premises of Inspire Tower in the BKC, a fire brigade official said.

At least five fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused at around 12.30 pm, the civic official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI KK GK