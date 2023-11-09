Power transformer catches fire in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) An electricity transformer caught fire in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 5.30 am in the transformer located in Subhash Nagar area, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's disaster management officer Sakib Kharbe said.

After being alerted, local firemen rushed to the spot and put out the blaze in about an hour, he said.

The transformer was completely destroyed, he said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known. PTI COR GK