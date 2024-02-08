Power transformer explodes in Pune district; one dead, 7 injured

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) At least one person died and seven others sustained burn injuries after an electric transformer exploded near a village in Pune district on Thursday, said police.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the blast spot near Solu village, while the injured were taken to government-run Sassoon General Hospital in Pune city, they said.

A police officer from Pimpri-Chinchwad township said as per preliminary information shared by local residents, a blast took place in an electric transformer near a defunct metal unit on the village's outskirts.

"We are verifying what exactly happened, but in the incident, eight people sustained burn injuries and one of them later succumbed," he said. PTI SPK RSY