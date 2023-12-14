Power transformer on building's premises catches fire, no casualties

Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) A power transformer on the premises of a commercial building located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex area here caught fire on Thursday morning, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident but some 150 persons who were present in the 10-storey Inspire Tower building were evacuated as a precaution, they said.

The transformer caught fire around 11 am, said a fire brigade official.

At least five fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 12.30 pm, he said.

Short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, a local police official said, adding that investigation will ascertain the exact reason. PTI KK GK KRK