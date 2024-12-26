Power transformer outside Greater Noida hospital catches fire, no one injured

Noida, Dec 26 (PTI) A fire broke out in a power transformer located outside a private hospital in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on Thursday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, but a motorcycle parked nearby was gutted in the fire, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said the blaze was reported around 10:30 am, after which a water tender was rushed to the site near Ithaira village in the Bisrakh area.

The transformer was installed seven to eight meters from Swastham Hospital, he said.

"The fire was quickly brought under control. No one suffered any injuries in the incident. A bike parked near the transformer was burnt," Kumar said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he added.

Purported video clips of the incident also surfaced on social media. One such clip showed hospital staff involved in dousing the fire and helping remove the burnt motorcycle from the area. PTI KIS ARD ARD