Power, transport disruptions continue in cyclone-hit districts in Andhra: Minister Atchannaidu

Amaravati, Oct 29 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday said although the intensity of cyclonic storm 'Montha' has reduced, power and transportation disruptions persist in several affected districts in the state.

In Konaseema district, over 300 electric poles were uprooted, with 80 per cent of restoration work completed. The remaining repairs will be finished within hours to restore power supply.

“While the severity of Cyclone Montha has subsided, power supply and transport disruptions still persist in several affected districts,” said Atchannaidu in an official press release.

'Montha' means a fragrant flower in Thai language.

Following directions from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, power restoration to every household is being accelerated, he said.

Nearly 54 substations were damaged in Konaseema district, prompting the deployment of energy department teams from Ramachandrapuram, Rajamahendravaram and Mummidivaram, he added.

Fallen trees along 134 km of roads had been cleared and full traffic movement was restored. Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses resumed 100 percent services from Wednesday.

Over 10,000 people were provided shelter in 400 relief camps in Konaseema district and the state government announced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to each affected family and Rs 1,000 for individuals.

Fishermen and weavers would receive 50 kg of rice each, with ration distribution starting from today.

Achannaidu noted that 20,000 acres of paddy and horticulture crops were damaged in Konaseema district, and special teams were formed to assess the losses. The family of the woman who died in Mamidikuduru mandal will receive Rs 5 lakh in aid.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continued restoration work. Fallen trees were cleared on the Nizampatnam–Repalle road, Machilipatnam–Manginapudi road and Anakapalli and Machilipatnam regions.

In Bapatla district, the police took precautionary measures in coordination with all departments to tackle the impact of the cyclone.

Bapatla district Superintendent of Police B Umamaheshwar said no casualties have been reported so far in the district.

“We have shifted around 11,000 people to 194 relief camps,” Umamaheshwar told PTI.

According to the SP, Bapatla has recorded an average of 135 mm and up to 250 mm in some mandals, accompanied by strong winds.

More than 230 trees were uprooted, but wood-cutting teams deployed in advance prevented any major obstructions, police said.

Power was cut for six to eight hours in most areas as all sub-stations were kept offline due to safety concerns.

District authorities are supplying essentials to affected pockets, while mid-day meal teams have also been mobilised.

Several schools located at higher altitudes have been converted into relief camps.

More than 1,300 police personnel and other teams are on the ground, while over 18 drones are being used for aerial surveillance.

Nearly 500 heavy vehicles have been stopped from passing through the district as a precautionary measure, he said.

The India Meteorological Department said that the cyclone weakened into a deep depression on Wednesday morning after moving north-north-westwards over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) issued post-cyclone precautions asking people to drink only boiled or chlorinated water, stay indoors until authorities permit return, avoid damaged structures and stay cautious around snapped wires and fallen poles. PTI MS STH ROH