Power trip disrupts escalators, lifts at 3 Kolkata Metro stations, trains unaffected

Kolkata, Dec 27 (PTI) Commuters were inconvenienced on Friday evening due to a temporary power supply disruption at Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Dum Dum Cantonment, and Jessore Road stations on the Airport–Noapara Metro line, officials said.

A Metro Railway spokesperson said due to the tripping of power supply, escalators and lifts stopped functioning in the three stations for around 30 minutes from 7.27 pm.

"Power supply was restored around 8 pm. Train services were not affected," they added.

The incident incovenienced elderly passengers, differently abled persons and women.

However, the air circulation ventilation and air conditioning of the three stations remained unaffected.

The reason behind the tripping is being investigated.