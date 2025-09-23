Power usage rose by up to eight percent in Andhra Pradesh: Minister

Amaravati, Sep 23 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar on Tuesday said here that power usage rose by up to eight percent in the state, noting that infrastructural works are being executed to cater to future domestic, business and industrial needs.

Addressing the Legislative Council, the Energy Minister said 375 electric sub-stations are available across the state.

"Power usage rose between six percent and eight percent in the state. Infrastructural works are being executed to cater to future domestic, business and industrial needs," said Kumar.

According to the minister, 68 construction works worth Rs 5,500 crore are underway apace.

Likewise, he said 14 substations are being built to rectify low voltage issues. He said 63 substations were sanctioned after the NDA alliance government came to power.

Identifying future needs, Kumar said, the Energy Department is taking up construction and added that plans are afoot to provide uninterrupted power to industries.

Further, he observed that the state is attracting investments in integrated clean energy, aided by the industrial policy. PTI STH SA