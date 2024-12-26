Powerful IED recovered from forest in Jharkhand

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Dec 26 (PTI) A powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED), allegedly planted by the outlawed CPI (Maoists) to target security personnel engaged in anti-Naxal operations, was recovered from a forest in West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In the course of the combing operation, the security personnel comprising CRPF, Cobra, Jharkhand Jaguar and the district armed police detected the explosive in a forest near the border of two villages, Marangponga and Dalaigara, on Wednesday, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Singhbhum district, Ashutosh Shekhar, said.

The IED, weighing 5 kg, was defused by the bomb disposal squad on the spot.

The district police have been engaged in a massive combing operation for several months after receiving information about the presence of top Maoist leaders, including Misir Besra, in the core Kolhan area of the district.

Advertisment

Besra carries a bounty of Rs 1 crore on his head. PTI BS SBN SBN