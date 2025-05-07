Powerful moment of symbolism, strength: Arunachal CM on Op Sindoor press briefing

Itanagar, May 7 (PTI) Lauding the armed forces, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor was not just a mission but a reflection of India's values in action.

Sharing a photo on X of the press briefing by Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi on the operation, he said it was a powerful moment of symbolism and strength.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Wing Commander Singh and Col Qureshi briefed the press alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in New Delhi.

While Misri delivered the opening statement from the government, the two officers shared details about the sites hit by the Indian forces. PTI CORR SOM