Powerloom unit gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) A powerloom unit was gutted in a fire that broke out in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Monday afternoon, though around 10 workers on duty in the facility managed to come out safely, civic officials said.

No one was injured in the blaze in the unit located in the Murlidhar Compound on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, they said.

The fire broke out at around 2.25 pm and was doused within an hour, said the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officials, adding the cause was not immediately known.

The powerloom factory was destroyed in the blaze, but around 10 workers who were on duty in the unit at the time of the incident scampered to safety, they said. PTI COR RSY