Powerloom unit worker murdered in Thane; cops launch probe

Thane, Apr 8 (PTI) A 44-year-old man working with a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district has been murdered allegedly by an unidentified person, police said on Monday.

The body of Anwarali Vakil Ansari, with injuries on various parts including head, ears and eyes, was found near the Kamwari river on Friday evening, an official from Bhiwandi taluka police station said.

The motive behind the killing was not yet known, he said.

The proprietor of the powerloom unit where Ansari was employed identified the body and filed a police complaint.

The deceased used to consume liquor often with a colleague, the police said quoting a complaint.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and launched a probe into it, the official said. PTI COR GK