Powerloom worker electrocuted

Thane, Jun 21 (PTI) A 49-year-old worker from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district died of electrocution at a powerloom unit, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night, they said.

"Hari Mohan Singh received an electric shock while working at the powerloom unit around 8 pm. He was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead," an official of Bhoiwada police station said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem to a government hospital and the police have registered a case of accidental death.