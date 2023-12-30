Powerloom worker stabbed to death in Thane district; two held

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 35-year-old powerloom worker to death in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim, Barkatali Rojmohammed Ansari, was found dead on an open ground in the Babla compound area around 8.30 am on Friday, an official said.

Ansari's body bore multiple stab wounds and the police were alerted, he said.

An offence of murder was registered, and following a probe, the police zeroed in on two persons. The accused allegedly attacked and killed the victim, who was an alcoholic, the official said.

The motive for the crime is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI COR ARU