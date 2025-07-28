PPA appoints Oken Tayeng as legislature party leader in Arunachal Assembly

Itanagar, July 28 (PTI) The People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) has appointed Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as the Legislature Party leader in the state Assembly.

The decision was taken during a PPA Legislature Party meeting held on Sunday, which was chaired by party president Nabam Vivek.

Alongside Tayeng's appointment, the party also named Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering as the deputy Legislature Party leader and Liromoba MLA Pesi Jilen as the chief whip of the party, Vivek, who is also the MLA from Doimukh, said on Monday.

"This is a necessary step to strengthen the party's structure in the Assembly," Vivek stated, adding that the party will soon fill various vacant functionary posts at different organisational levels.

The PPA had initially secured two seats in the April 19 Assembly elections last year. However, its legislative strength increased to six after four MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP) recently joined the party fold.

The former NPP MLAs who switched allegiance to the PPA include Namgey Tsering (Tawang), Pesi Jilen (Liromoba), Tapi Darang (Pasighat East), and Oni Panyang (Mariyang-Geku), all of whom are first timers.

In the 60-member Arunchal Pradesh Assembly, the ruling BJP has 46 MLAs, followed by the PPA with six, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) three. The Congress and NPP have one member each, and three legislators are Independents. PTI UPL UPL RG