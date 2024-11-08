Practice of 'nag puja' to be restarted in Battis Shirala after Mahayuti forms govt: Shah

Sangli, Nov 8 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said after the Mahayuti alliance is voted to power in Maharashtra post-elections, its government will restart the 'nag puja' practice in Battis Shirala town in Sangli district.

Addressing a rally here, Shah said the Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) stopped the worship of live snakes, which used to be done on the day of Nag Panchami.

"I am saying this on the land of Battis Shirala Nag Mandir that after our government is formed again, it will start this practice with all the rituals. I want to say that law will also be respected and nag puja will take place as per tradition," Shah said.

Battis Shirala is known for its erstwhile practice of worshipping live snakes on the day of Nag Panchami celebrated in the month of Shravan. The Bombay High Court in 2002 banned the processions of cobras in the town. PTI PR NP