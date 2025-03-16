Pradhan assures Science admission for Class 11 Bihar girl forced by parents to study Arts

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Khushbu, a Class 11 student from Bihar, got an unexpected call on Sunday -- from the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The call comes days after a media channel reported her story of being forced by parents to take admission in the Arts stream instead of Science, while her brothers were allowed to study the subject.

The Union Education Minister informed Khushbu that he has spoken to the Danapur district magistrate about facilitating her admission in the Science stream.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will ensure that you get to study the subjects of your choice. I have already spoken to the district magistrate. He will facilitate your admission. Start preparing for NEET and fulfil your dream of becoming a doctor," Pradhan told Khusbhu over the phone.

Khushbu had broken down in the interview earlier this week, when she said her parents barred her from a Science course because she scored 399 marks out of 500 in Class 10, instead of 400 as desired by them.

"There is a lot of partiality and bias. While my brothers get to study Science, I am denied the opportunity because I scored one mark less," she had said.