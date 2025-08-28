Pradhan attacks Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav over alleged abuses hurled at PM Modi's mother

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav over abuses allegedly hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother during the Gandhi-led "Voter Adhikar Yatra" in Bihar. The BJP on Thursday alleged that the yatra has crossed all "limits of insult, hate and tastelessness", as it said abuses were directed at Prime Minister Modi's mother during the campaign.

The BJP on its X handle refrained from posting the video of the incident, but its content shared online by a few handles shows some unidentified people using a Hindi abuse for PM Modi from a dais raised during the yatra.

PTI cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the video.

"The use of indecent language against the late mother of the Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji is extremely shameful and condemnable. This language reflects the peak of hatred against Prime Minister Modi by Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, including the entire INDI alliance. This hateful remark, coming from the election platform of RJD-Congress, is an insult to every Indian in Bihar and across the country who regards their mother as equivalent to God," Pradhan wrote in a post on X.

"After promoting those who insult Bihar, using such language against the late mother of the prime minister out of personal anger and hatred is proof of the hollow mentality and extreme despair of these leaders and parties.

"The frustration of not receiving continuous blessings and support from the public is now clearly evident in the language and conduct of these leaders. The people of Bihar are watching everything. First, insulting Bihar, and now this insensitive and indecent behaviour regarding prime minister's mother—the public will respond with the blow of their vote," he added. PTI GJS GJS MNK MNK