Pradhan, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh functionary discuss social security for mid-day meal workers

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A senior functionary of RSS affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday and discussed with him social security for mid-day meal workers.

In a post on X, Pradhan said he met B Surendran, the All-India Organising Secretary of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

"He had valuable suggestions for the welfare and well-being of mid-day meal workers, including providing social security benefits," the minister said, adding they also discussed effective implementation of the PM POSHAN scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Scheme is a Union government initiative to provide hot meals to students in government and government-aided schools, as well as pre-primary and Balvatika classes, to improve nutritional status and encourage school attendance.

Launched as a successor to the Mid-Day Meal Scheme, it aims to address hunger and improve the educational outcomes for lakhs of children across India.