Pradhan calls upon states to work together with Centre for building collaborative education system

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called upon states to work with the Centre as a team to strengthen the education ecosystem and replicate and amplify the best practices across all states and Union Territories (UTs).

The minister made the comments at a review meeting of the Ministry of Education's Department of School Education and Literacy with states and (UTs). The meeting focused on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and alignment of the ministry's flagship schemes such as the Samagra Shiksha, PM SHRI, PM Poshan and ULLAS with the policy.

"Both states and the Centre have to work as a team to strengthen the education ecosystem as well as to replicate and amplify the best practices across all states and UTs. All stakeholders should work cohesively for strengthening capacities, building a collaborative education system and leveraging education as the key pillar of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Pradhan said.

"In almost four years of the National Education Policy (NEP), the education ecosystem in the country has made tremendous progress and implementation of the NEP is key to transforming Bharat into a knowledge superpower and enabling equitable and inclusive access to quality education," he added.

Speaking about education in Indian languages, Pradhan said NEP 2020 stresses upon the importance of education in the mother tongue and all Indian languages.

"India is a young country and our challenge is to make global citizens for the 21st century world which is rapidly changing and being driven by technology. Ensuring an education system which is both rooted and futuristic is our collective responsibility" he said.

The minister also stressed on the importance of building technology readiness in schools with a holistic approach and ensuring critical thinking among students. PTI GJS GJS MNK MNK