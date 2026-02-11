Pradhan chairs AI in education roundtable with founders of 10 new-age Indian edtech startups

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday chaired an Artificial Intelligence (AI) roundtable with founders of 10 new-age Indian edtech startups, according to officials.

The roundtable held at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, brought together policymakers, academic leaders and emerging technology entrepreneurs to discuss how AI can be leveraged to transform India's education system, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Technology is a powerful instrument of empowerment and inclusion, capable of bridging the gap between hope and opportunity. AI will play a central role in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat at 2047. Earlier phases of educational technology focused on expanding access to learning content but the next phase must prioritise improving learning outcomes," Pradhan said.

The minister stressed the importance of AI-enabled, personalised, adaptive and student-centric learning models in ensuring affordable, equitable and large-scale skilling.

The roundtable showcased a new generation of Indian edtech startups developing AI-first solutions across K-12 learning, test preparation, upskilling, language learning and skill education, with a focus on students in underserved areas.

Participating startups included Arivihan, Fermi AI, Khare AI classes, Seekho, Speak, SuperKalam, Supernova, Vedantu, ConveGenius and Virohan. The interaction was organised as a precursor to the upcoming India AI Impact Summit.

"The insights from the roundtable and the conclave will inform policy and ecosystem deliberations at the India AI Impact Summit, with a focus on responsible AI adoption, safeguards and pathways for scaling impact across sectors, including education," a senior Ministry of Education (MoE) official said.

The roundtable will be followed by a two-day event -- Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave on 12–13 February 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The conclave will bring together senior policymakers from the Centre and the states, researchers, academic institutions and industry leaders to deliberate on AI's strategic role in transforming India's education ecosystem, with a focus on innovation, scalable adoption and national capacity building.

The event precedes the larger India AI Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital from February 16 to 20. The summit is expected to see participation from global tech leaders in the likes of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.