Pradhan: Frustrated people competing to create controversy over identifying country as 'Bharat'

Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Some “frustrated people” are competing with one another to create a controversy over identifying the country as “Bharat”, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

He was addressing dignitaries at the inaugural session of the ‘Western Zone Vice Chancellors’ Conference on Implementation of National Education Policy-2020’ in the tent city near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada district.

“A controversy has been going on for some time on whether our country should be known as ‘India’ or ‘Bharat’. But what is the difference? I think there is no difference between India and Bharat. Bharat is the name of our country,” said Pradhan.

He said the name India was given by people who used to read English literature during the colonial period.

“Our Constitution has given equal importance to both India and Bharat. And Bharat is an Indian name, an original name. It represents our civilisation. But, in the minds of a few frustrated people, there is a competition going on to create a controversy around it,” said Pradhan.

His comments came a day after leaders of several opposition parties opposed an NCERT panel’s recommendation to replace “India” with “Bharat” in school textbooks, and alleged that the ruling BJP wanted to change history and was taking such “desperate steps” fearing its defeat at the hands of the opposition bloc INDIA.

The BJP government has been accused of giving more importance to the name Bharat after the opposition grouping renamed itself INDIA from UPA.

Referring to the recently concluded G20 Summit under India’s presidency, Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had underlined the importance of identifying emerging skills and had appealed during the summit that it is the duty of India and developed countries to fulfil the aspirations of poor and under-developed countries.

“Though India is not a developed nation, we have taken this responsibility. We will share our best practices with small and emerging economies. As of now, nearly 25 countries are in contact with me as they expect us to share our knowledge system,” said Pradhan.

He added that some countries have already expressed keen interest in opening IITs and IIMs – India’s premier engineering and business schools – in their countries. PTI PJT PD NR