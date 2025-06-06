Pradhan hails contribution of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas

Ratlam, Jun 6 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas are making important contribution in providing employment oriented education on the basis of National Education Policy 2020.

Pradhan arrived here to inaugurate PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya-2, a hostel and staff quarters built at a cost of 38.4 crore and Sandipani Vidyalaya Bhawan constructed at a cost of 35.11 crore. Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav were also present.

"This is the second Navodaya Vidyalaya started in Alot tehsil in Ratlam. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas are making important contribution in providing employment oriented education on the basis of National Education Policy 2020. Children from rural backgrounds studying in Navodaya Vidyalayas are passing exams like JEE, NEET," Pradhan said.

About 1.53 crore children are studying in schools of Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that AI studies have also been started in these schools with the support of the state and Central governments.

'Today is a very important day for Ratlam district as it has received two gifts. Along with Navodaya Vidyalaya in Alot, Sandipani Vidyalaya Bhawan has been inaugurated, which will prove to be an important step in the field of education. A road will be constructed connecting Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya to the main road," CM Yadav said.

Gehlot said the first Navodaya Vidyalaya in Ratlam is located in Kalukheda.

"Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Utkrishta Vidyalaya are developing the academic and moral development of students across the country. Education is the basis of social and economic development. The literacy rate in India is continuously increasing, in which Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya have an important contribution," he said.

State School Education Minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh, Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Chetan Kashyap also attended the programme.