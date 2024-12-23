Pradhan inaugurates plastic bag manufacturing unit at Paradip

Paradip(Odisha), Dec 23 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday inaugurated a plastic bag manufacturing unit at the Plastic Park here in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district.

Pradhan said the plastic bag manufacturing plant developed by Energon Polymatics has a processing capacity of 500 metric tonne per month. This automated plant will manufacture various types of plastic bags and provide employment to many people, the Union Education minister said.

"We have to connect the potential we have with the local people. Be it the proposed petrochemical complex in Paradip or the Bhadrak textile park or the plan to produce clean fuel hydrogen, all these areas will create a new identity for Odisha," he said.

Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, for providing all necessary support and giving special priority to strengthening the industrial infrastructure of Odisha, especially in Paradip, under Mission Purvodaya.

He asserted that this support has enabled rapid progress in Odisha, with Paradip becoming a focal point for development.

The minister also highlighted recent advancements, including the expansion of Paradip Port's capacity and the initiation of mega petrochemical projects, such as those led by IOCL. He remarked that while the previous governments could not realise certain key projects, the current administration is making them a reality. PTI COR AAM AAM RG