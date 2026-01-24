Pradhan inaugurates STEM lab in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur (Odisha), Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated a programme in three educational institutes in Odisha’s Sambalpur district to help girl students learn skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and train for jobs in the aviation sector.

He said that the students would now realize their dreams into reality through integration of knowledge and science.

The 'Boeing Sukanya Programme' aims to support the entry of more girl children into the country’s growing aviation sector.

Pradhan, the union education minister, inaugurated the programme in the first phase at three places including Chandrashekhar Behera (CSB) District School in Sambalpur.

“It is not just a science laboratory, but a powerful tool for our daughters to reach the sky,” Pradhan said while attending the annual festival 'Jyotirgmay' of the CSB District School, Sambalpur on the occasion of 'National Girl Child Day'.

Besides that institute, the minister launched the labs at Gourchandra High School in Redhakhol, and Government High School in Kuchinda.

Pradhan said, “This lab will provide science along with aerospace related education and training required to become a pilot. This initiative will ignite a new light of scientific thinking and innovation among our students, especially girl students.” The Minister said that in the next 10 years, the number of aircraft in India will increase to 15,000. For this, a large number of pilots, engineers and designers are required. These STEM labs will prove to be a milestone in the field of technical education in the coming days, he said.

The STEM labs feature experiential learning kits, digital tools and hands-on modules designed to strengthen practical understanding of STEM, aviation, and aero modelling. Students from grades six through 10 will participate in activity-based learning, workshops and exploratory sessions. The programme will also enable student participation in regional and national STEM, aviation, and aero-modelling competitions.

“The Boeing Sukanya Program is grounded in the belief that equal access to education unlocks innovation,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India and South Asia.

The Boeing Sukanya Program is being implemented in partnership with Learning Links Foundation (LLF), a Boeing Global Engagement nonprofit partner for education and skilling initiatives in India.

Dr Anjlee Prakash, Chairperson, Learning Links Foundation, said, “These labs encourage students to explore, question and innovate, while also strengthening teacher capability and the broader school ecosystem. Our focus is to enable more students, especially girls, to pursue careers in STEM.” As part of the programme launched in 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Boeing and LLF continue to establish STEM labs in government schools across India.

The programme also offers scholarships to girls to pursue their dream of becoming pilots, helping build a strong talent pipeline to increase women’s participation in India’s aviation growth. PTI COR AAM NN