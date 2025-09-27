Pradhan launches BJP's door-to-door campaign in Patna

Patna: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the BJP's door-to-door election campaign in Patna on Saturday.

He visited Adarsh Chowk, Western Patel Nagar, and other areas in the Digha assembly constituency to interact with people.

Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha, and the party's national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh were among the leaders who accompanied him during the campaign.

"The people of Bihar, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strong governance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have resolved to give NDA a resounding mandate in the upcoming elections," Pradhan claimed.

He said the overwhelming support he received during the campaign reflected the people's determination to re-elect the NDA government with a thumping majority.