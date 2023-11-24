Pradhan lays foundation stone for skill training centre in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) Union Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for National Skill Training Institutes (NSTI) Plus at Jatni, about 25 km from Bhubaneswar. NSTI Plus, the apex organisation of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, will train 500 instructors in phase 1 under the Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme. It will further incorporate another 500 instructors for upskilling and reskilling in a later phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said the campus of NSTI Plus will come up on an area of 8 acres at Jatni with a cost of more than Rs 90 crore.

The institute will help in providing quality national-level training to the trainers of 524 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) functioning in the state and also central skill development training institutions, he said.

"The NSTI Plus will emerge as a modern gurukul to equip candidates as well as trainers with industry and future-ready skills," Pradhan said.

He said that every effort of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a step towards empowering India’s youth power and realising the vision of a developed India by 2047.

"I am confident that the upcoming state-of-the-art integrated campus of NSTI will empower the youth of New India," the minister said.

Pradhan said the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship is introducing several fresh and innovative initiatives and NSTI Plus is a robust step in this direction.

NSTI Plus will not only accommodate institutions like the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), National Skill Development Corporation and Skill India International Centre, but also emerge as a potential hub for diverse skill development activities, said an official.

The selection of courses and training programs will be designed in association with industries to meet the needs of the local community.

On the completion of training, the ministry will provide certificates to students in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), National Institute of Open Schooling and NIESBUD to propel vertical and horizontal mobility of the candidates, the official said. PTI BBM NN