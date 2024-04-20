Pradhan meets Agniveer aspirants in Odisha's Sambalpur

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday met Agniveer aspirants in Odisha's Sambalpur from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Pradhan said he spent the morning with the aspirants enquiring about their preparations and motivated them.

"A morning well spent with #Agniveer aspirants in Sambalpur," Pradhan wrote on X sharing a video from his meeting with the youngsters.

He also took a scooter ride post his meeting with Agniveers.

The two-time Rajya Sabha is seeking a return to the Lower House of Parliament with the BJP fielding him from Sambalpur in his home state. He had made his Lok Sabha debut in 2004 from Deogarh in Odisha. PTI GJS ZMN