Pradhan questions source of 'benami' wealth recovered from liquor traders

Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (PTI) With the Income Tax Department recovering over Rs 250 crore of unaccounted money in ongoing raids on Odisha-based distilleries, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday sought to know the source of "benami wealth" seized from the liquor traders.

Pradhan said it was a matter of concern that such a large amount of benami money was recovered.

"Some people from the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are reported to be related to this money. Where is the source of this benami wealth? What is the truth of the matter? Are some people of Odisha related to the seized black money?" Pradhan said in a post on X.

He also questioned the silence of some people "who beat their drums of honesty".

"As the leaders of some political parties who talk about ethics are silent on this incident, doubts have arisen in the minds of the general public," the senior BJP leader said.

Stating that people of the country, including Odisha, now rely on 'Modi ki Guarantee', Pradhan said corruption will not be allowed under the Modi government.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, the looted money will be recovered and strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident, this is Modi's guarantee," he added in the X post.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Lekhashree Samantasinghar alleged the involvement of BJD leaders and the Odisha government behind the "parking of such a huge amount of cash with liquor traders".

Naming at least three cabinet ministers and a former MLA, Samantasinghar said: "The Jharkhand Congress MP is only the owner of the company. The BJD government was managing the firm in Odisha. What were the Vigilance, Crime Branch, Excise, EOW doing when the company was amassing such wealth, and how the state government had no information about it? This liquor business is the source of money for the BJD during elections." The BJD, in a statement on Friday, however, rejected the BJP's allegation and said that Jharkhand BJP leaders are claiming that the seized money belongs to Congress politicians and vice versa.

Both the parties are blaming each other. It seems both the BJP and the Congress had stashed their money with this businessman, the BJD said.

"We welcome the raids conducted by the Income Tax Department. It seems some BJP leaders of western Odisha are connected with the recovered money and the businessman. All the facts will come out after investigation," it added. PTI AAM AAM ACD