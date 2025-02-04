Pradhan says new VC norms will stop 'personal aides kin' getting top posts at univs

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said the draft UGC norms for appointment of vice-chancellors aim to prevent posts being given to "personal aide's wife and assistants" as CPI (M) leader John Brittas alleged that the Centre was exerting control over state universities.

During the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Brittas in the Rajya Sabha claimed the central government was "hijacking" state-established universities through the proposed guidelines that give governors decisive power in VC appointments.

"In a few states, VC posts are given to personal aide's wife and personal assistants. Such practice should stop," Pradhan said, intervening in the debate.

The minister noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is an autonomous body and the draft guidelines are open for public comments. He invited the CPI(M) leader to send his views.

Responding to this, Brittas said, "I am happy that it is draft guidelines and amenable to change." The CPI (M) MP also alleged systematic discrimination against minorities, claiming there were "834 incidents" of attacks on Christian communities in 2024.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh asked him to substantiate these figures.

Brittas further claimed that Christian clergy and bishops host the prime minister for Christmas "not out of adoration and admiration, but out of fear." He cited controversial statements, including one by a Kerala minister suggesting a Brahmin should head tribal affairs, and claimed an IIT Director had spoken about consuming cow urine.

"Where is this country heading, sir?" Brittas asked, emphasising the need to protect the country from "divisive" political agenda.