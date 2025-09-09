Pradhan to visit UAE; inaugurate first foreign Atal Incubation Centre, IIM-Ahmedabad's campus

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be on a visit to the UAE from September 10–11 to deepen cooperation between the two countries and inaugurate the first foreign Atal Incubation Centre and IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus, his ministry said on Tuesday.

The visit is aimed at exploring collaborations in the field of education, fostering academic excellence and innovations and new avenues of partnership to meet the aspirations of the students and youths of both countries.

During the visit, Pradhan will engage with key UAE leaders, ministers, policymakers, academicians, and representatives from Indian and UAE institutions to advance the partnership in education, innovation and knowledge exchange.

"On Wednesday, Pradhan will meet Sara Musallam, the chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). He will also visit the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus, where he will inaugurate the Atal Incubation Centre (first foreign Centre) and launch the PhD and BTech programmes.

"The minister will also interact with the students and faculty members," an official statement by the Ministry of Education said.

Later in the day, he will visit the BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and attend the first anniversary of Symbiosis University, Dubai Campus.

"On Thursday, the minister will participate in the inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus, together with his counterpart Abdulrahman Al Awar, UAE Minister of Higher Education.

"Both ministers will also discuss in detail the ongoing collaborations in the education sector between the two countries. Later, he will attend a Round Table Conference of the Indian Higher Education institutions in the UAE," the statement said.

As part of his engagements in Dubai, the minister will also participate in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" plantation drive at the consulate, interact with CBSE school principals during a Teachers' Day celebration, and launch Atal Tinkering Labs in Indian schools in the UAE.

Pradhan will conclude his visit with interactions with the Indian diaspora in Dubai.