Pradhan urges Odisha CM to reconstitute backwards classes commission

Bhubaneswar, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to reconstitute the Odisha State Commission for Backwards Classes (OSCBC).

In a letter to Majhi, Pradhan said Odisha has 216 socially and educationally backward class (SEBC) communities, and they continue to face challenges in accessing benefits in the absence of a functioning commission.

"I would like to draw your kind attention towards the reconstitution of OSCBC, which is presently functus officio following the completion of its tenure on January 3, 2024 and the absence of appointed members," he said.

"In the absence of a functioning Commission, these communities are deprived of a statutory representation to voice their concerns and seek redressal of their legitimate concerns," he added.

Pradhan said OSCBC plays a pivotal role in examining requests for inclusion of communities in the SEBC list, addressing their grievances and advising the government on policy matters.

He said that after the implementation of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes (Amendment) Act, 2020, the commission was also entrusted with the responsibility of conducting surveys on the social and educational conditions of backward class communities.

"I request your personal intervention for the early reconstitution of the Odisha State Commission for Backward Classes, which will uphold the spirit of social justice besides fulfilling the aspirations of the State's backward communities," he said. PTI AAM AAM SOM