Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to unveil AI-powered hyper-realistic 3D avatar of Sardar Patel on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Starting September 17, visitors to the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi will be able to have life-like interactive conversations with an AI-powered "hyper-realistic" 3D avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, offering them an immersive experience of history blended with cutting-edge technology.

This AI-driven interactive addition will transform the way audiences engage with India's visionaries at the museum, the culture ministry said on Tuesday.

Continuing its commitment to innovation and the use of the latest technology, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is set to unveil an extraordinary addition to its galleries -- a "life-size AI-powered Holobox of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel", on September 17, it said in a statement.

The date of September 17 carries "dual historical significance" for the nation, the ministry said.

On this day in 1948, with the success of Operation Polo, the erstwhile Hyderabad State under the Nizam's rule was integrated into the Union of India, an achievement made possible by Sardar Patel's resolute commitment to national unity, it sad.

"Two years later, on September 17, 1950, Narendra Modi ji was born, who decades later would emerge as a leader dedicated to further strengthening this very spirit of unity and integrity under the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," the statement said.

The ministry said this pioneering initiative, blended with cutting-edge technology, creates a deeply engaging and educational experience where visitors can pose questions and receive answers on the leader's life, philosophies, and pivotal moments in India's history.

"For the first time, visitors will be able to have lifelike, interactive conversations with a hyper-realistic 3D avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India," it said.

Taking this AI-Holobox initiative further, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is "working towards introduction of a life-size AI-powered Holobox of APJ Abdul Kalam in the future, to further inspire generations with his vision and wisdom," the ministry said.

The launch of the AI-Holobox on this day not only honours Sardar Patel's decisive role in India's integration but also reflects Prime Minister Modi's vision of blending heritage with modern technology, the ministry said.

It symbolises the seamless connection of India's past, present, and the future - where history is preserved, unity is celebrated, and innovation leads the way forward, it added.

"This AI-powered Holobox is more than just a technological marvel. It is a bridge between the past and the present -- an effort to make the wisdom of our great leaders accessible and engaging to younger generations. Sardar Patel unified India geographically; through this, we aspire to unify India's youth with its historical consciousness," said Ashwani Lohani, Director, Prime Ministers Museum & Library.

"The Holobox is a manifestation of the 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' spirit -- a tribute to the man who shaped modern India and a reflection of Prime Minister Modi's vision to combine heritage with high technology. This will set a global benchmark in experiential history and inspire similar innovation worldwide," said Rajendra Chandan Pugalia, Chief Executive Officer, Planetarium & Sangrahalaya.

Modi had inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in April 2022.

Housed in the historic Teen Murti Bhawan in central Delhi, it tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers.

Visitors to the museum are taken on an immersive journey through history, encountering rare artefacts, personal belongings, archival material, and multimedia presentations that vividly narrate the stories of the Indian leaders. PTI KND ZMN