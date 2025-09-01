Pradyot alleges tribal families facing eviction in North Tripura, district admin refutes

Agartala, Sep 1 (PTI) Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Debbarma on Monday claimed tribal families in North Tripura district were being evicted from their ancestral land, which is protected by the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The district administration refuted the claim, stating that the owner of the land, where an underground gas pipeline was being laid, was given compensation of Rs 46 lakh for it.

Debbarma claimed he had received multiple complaints from the people of Damcherra and Panisagar about threats of eviction.

"These people have been living on this land for generations, yet they are being told to vacate because they do not have the land rights," he said.

"Isn't it unlawful that tribals are being evicted from autonomous district council areas only to give the land to outsiders?" he asked.

Debbarma alleged that the state has failed to protect the tribal land.

"Tiprasa people are being kept away from their own land while outsiders are being settled. Natural resources are being taken without consent, and when people raise their voice, they face arrest after being branded terrorists," he said.

North Tripura's District Magistrate Chandi Chandrana said there was no eviction drive at Damcherra.

"The Indradanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), engaged in setting up the Northeast gas grid, has begun work to lay an underground gas pipeline. Before undertaking the work, Rs 46 lakh was given to the landowner who is currently residing in Delhi," he said.

"She has also signed a bond undertaking that she will not raise objections during the work. Now, she is demanding Rs 90 lakh for the land, which falls under a reserved forest. A company can't give Rs 90 lakh against 1 kani (0.133781 hectare) land to the owner," he added.

Chandranan said the district administration held three meetings to address the problem, but the landowner did not attend a single meeting. PTI PS SOM