Pradyot Debbarma calls for united indigenous front across Northeast

Agartala, Nov 5 (PTI) A day after his party and two others of the Northeast announced that they would form a single political entity to raise issues of the region, TIPRA Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma on Wednesday urged the indigenous communities across the NE to unite and form a collective voice.

On Tuesday, three parties of the Northeast, National People's Party (NPP) of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Tipra Motha, People's Party, Assam, signed a joint statement that announced that in the next 45 days, they would form a single political entity to raise issues of the North East region.

Both NPP and TIPRA Motha are allies of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Agartala Airport after returning from Delhi, Debbarma emphasised that a united effort among the indigenous groups such as the Tiprasa, Mizo, Naga, and Dimasa communities is essential to achieve lasting solutions.

"Today, Tiprasa is not alone. The Mizo and Dimasa communities are standing with us, and now the entire Northeast is awakening," said the TIPRA Motha supremo, underlining a growing sense of solidarity among the region's indigenous people.

Debbarma said that discussions are underway with leaders from various indigenous groups across the region to strengthen the movement for indigenous rights and ensure equitable development.

Criticising the delay in holding the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, Debbarma questioned why such a a long gap was allowed despite earlier assurances.

"The last election was held in 2016, and now 2026 is approaching. We are a democratic nation, not a monarchy. Why were elections not held for nine years? If they wanted to, they could have done it. The process moved forward only after we approached the Supreme Court and the High Court — not because of goodwill," he said.

On the proposed Tripura Accord, Debbarma said that he had met with Tripura Chief Minister and senior officials in Delhi, who assured him of their commitment to move ahead.

"They said they want to do it, and we will see how soon that happens," he said, adding that the time has come for concrete action rather than repeated promises.

He said, "The media is focusing too much on what will happen to the party. But no party is bigger than the people. If solving people's problems requires it, throw the party into the dustbin — the interests of the people must come first. Only then will Tripura, India and the Northeast truly develop."