Pradyot Debbarma now caged lion, can do no harm: CPI(M)'s Jitendra Chaudhury

Agartala, Apr 15 (PTI) Calling Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma a "caged lion", leader of the opposition Jitendra Chaudhury of the CPI(M) claimed that he joined hands with the BJP for "personal gains" forgetting about the indigenous people of the state.

In an interview to PTI, Chaudhury said he was hopeful that the Left-Congress alliance would perform well in the Lok Sabha elections, claiming that a wind of change was blowing in the state.

"The demand of 'Greater Tipraland' went away as he (Debbarma) joined hands with the BJP, making a compromise for personal gains. Where is the interest of the community for which he fought? Instead of keeping his word, he got his sister (Kriti Devi Debbarman) a BJP ticket from the Tripura East constituency," he said.

"We welcome the Tipra Motha's bonding with the BJP, or else it would have continued to mislead the indigenous people. Now, he is a caged lion and can do no harm to the Tiprasa people," Chaudhary said.

The Tipra Motha, which emerged as the principal opposition party in the state by securing 13 seats in last year's assembly elections, joined the BJP-led government last month.

The Tipra Motha was formed by Debbarma of Tripura's erstwhile royal family "to fight" for the cause of 'Greater Tipraland', a separate state for the indigenous people.

The CPI(M) has been claiming that Tipra Motha created a division in the opposition votes in the 2023 assembly elections amid a strong anti-incumbency, paving the way for the BJP to return to power for a second consecutive term.

"It is clear that Pradyot Debbarma had a hidden agenda to serve the BJP. How will Kriti Devi Debbarman who has no knowledge about the state's culture, heritage and language raise the problems of its people in Parliament? Even if she wins, she has to act according to the will of the BJP," claimed Chaudhury, who is also the CPI(M)'s state secretary.

He alleged the people of the state were frustrated with the BJP, and were attending its rallies and public meetings because of intimidation.

"Except for PM Narendra Modi's glorification, what else do the BJP leaders have to say to the voters? Since last year's assembly elections, the wind has been blowing against the BJP. The people are frustrated. We expect the voters to support the INDIA bloc in both the seats," he stated.

Chaudhury, however, said he was apprehensive about the ground situation on the day of polling.

"The ruling party may disrupt polling just like it did during last year's by-elections in Boxanagar and Dhanpur. It is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure a level playing field so that people cast their votes freely," he said.

On BJP dubbing the Left-Congress tie-up as an "unholy alliance", he said the people have understood that the two parties joined hands for "safeguarding" democracy and the Constitution.

Polling will be held for the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat on April 19. That day, the by-election to the Ramnagar assembly constituency will also be held. The Tripura East seat will go to polls on April 26.

The CPI(M) has fielded Rajendra Reang in the Tripura East seat against BJP's Kriti Devi Debbarman. In the Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, the CPI(M) has backed Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha against BJP's Biplab Kumar Deb. PTI PS SOM