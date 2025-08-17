Pradyot urges people to visit schools, hospitals on Maharaja Bir Bikram's birth anniversary

Agartala, Aug 17(PTI) Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Sunday urged the people to visit educational institutions and hospitals and provide food packets to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya.

Maharaja Bir Bikram is considered the architect of modern Tripura. His birth anniversary is on August 19.

"Maharaja Bir Birkram Kishore Manikya, who lived only 39 years, did wonderful contribution for Tripura. From setting up MBB College to Agartala airport and hospitals, he dreamt of making Tripura a modern state. He had visited many countries and promoted Tripura as much as possible", Debbarma said on a live Facebook post.

Debbarma said it was Maharaja Bir Bikram, who had ensured tribal rights over land in the state.

"The fortune of Tripura would have been different had Maharaja Bir Bikram lived for a few more years. He left us 82 years ago, but his works are still visible in the state", he said.

Asserting that Maharaja Bir Bikram had tried to promote Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Tipra Motha chief said it was Tagore who wrote to Maharaja to help the people of West Bengal during famine.

"Our Maharaja did it", he said.

Debbarma said, "I urge the people to visit educational institutions, hospitals and old-age homes and distribute food packets as a mark of respect to the state's visionary leader on August 19." Debbarma appealed to the people not to consider Maharaja Bir Bikram as the political leader because he belongs to the people of the state. PTI PS RG