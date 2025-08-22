Praful Lodha arrested in rape case by Pimpri Chinchwad police

Pune, Aug 22 (PTI) Pimpri Chinchwad Police in the district on Friday took the custody of Praful Lodha (62) in a rape case on a complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman.

The case was registered last month against Lodha, who hails from Jalgaon and allegedly has links with some political leaders, after the woman lodged a complaint in May.

He was in judicial custody in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail in another case when the Bavdhan police in Pimpri Chinchwad arrested him in the present case.

"We have taken his custody. He has been remanded in police custody till August 25," said an official.

As per the complainant woman, Lodha called her to a hotel in Pune, and told her that he would give her husband a job and sought sexual favours from her in return.

When the woman refused, he allegedly threatened her and raped her. PTI SPK KRK