Praful Patel posts pic with Sharad Pawar; NCP founder’s side calls it veteran leader’s magnanimity

Mumbai, Sep 21 (PTI) As both factions of the Nationalist Congres Party get ready to present their sides before the Election Commission of India, Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel, who is with the Ajit Pawar faction, shared a photo with NCP founder Sharad Pawar in the new Parliament building.

The Sharad Pawar group called it the magnanimity of the octogenarian leader.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has said that NCP is divided and has asked both sides to present their case during a hearing before it on October 6.

“An electrifying day at the new Parliament House! The Rajya Sabha Chamber is a marvel, and sharing this moment with Hon’ble Sharad Pawar Saheb makes it even more special. And now, savoring some snacks and camaraderie with friends in the cafeteria - truly a day to remember!" wrote Patel on X.

Patel is with the rebel NCP group led by Ajit Pawar that joined hands with the ruling combine of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP in Maharashtra in July.

The rebel group has appointed Ajit Pawar as its national president, replacing Sharad Pawar. It has moved the poll panel staking claim over the NCP name and symbol.

Asked about Patel’s post, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Sharad Pawar group, said the party founder is the tallest leader in Indian politics and is respected by all.

“People from all walks of life feel honoured to take a picture with him and Mr Pawar humbly reciprocates. Since Praful Patel is a co-Parliamentarian and the occasion was the opening of the new Parliament building, Pawar Saheb stood for a picture at the request of Mr Patel,” said Crasto.

It was a magnanimous gesture from Sharad Pawar, said Crasto, adding, “It speaks volumes of his maturity.” Recently senior leaders from both NCP groups said that there was no split in the party.

“It is unfair on the part of the Election Commission of India to treat our case as a dispute within a political party when we have consistently maintained that there is no split,” said Jayant Patil, the Maharashtra unit chief of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, on Tuesday. PTI MR NR