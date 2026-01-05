PRAGATI fast-tracking projects through digital governance: PIB director

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) PIB Director Neha Jalali on Monday said that PRAGATI has emerged as a powerful instrument of digital governance, effectively translating intent into tangible outcomes by breaking bureaucratic inertia and strengthening Centre–state coordination.

“PRAGATI is a powerful illustration of how digital governance can effectively translate intent into tangible and visible outcomes. It is not merely a review platform, but a transformative governance mechanism aimed at breaking bureaucratic inertia, strengthening the Team India approach through enhanced coordination between the Centre and states, and fostering a culture of time-bound decision-making, accountability and outcome-based monitoring,” Jalali told reporters here.

Citing the Jammu–Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla (JUSBRL) rail link as an example, she said work on the project began in 1995 but saw limited progress for nearly 25 years due to difficult terrain, land acquisition issues, forest clearances and security-related constraints.

She said that after the project was taken up under the Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation (PRAGATI), critical approvals and statutory clearances were expedited and long-pending bottlenecks were resolved through sustained coordination among various ministries and agencies.

“This coordinated and proactive approach ultimately led to the completion of the project, enabling operational rail connectivity in the Kashmir valley and marking a major milestone in the region’s infrastructure development,” Jalali said.

The Jammu–Baramulla railway line is part of the Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a 324-km strategic broad-gauge railway connecting the Kashmir valley with the national rail network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in June last year, inaugurated key railway projects, including the USBRL, featuring the Chenab Rail Bridge and the Anji cable-stayed bridge, connecting the Kashmir valley with the rail network for all-weather travel. He also flagged off a Vande Bharat Express train from Katra to Srinagar.

The event was held against the backdrop of the 50th PRAGATI meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on December 31, 2025, in New Delhi. PTI AB MNK MNK