Pragati Maidan teems with police force ahead of PM's inauguration event

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) The Delhi Police has deployed hundreds of its personnel at and around Pragati Maidan ahead of the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex on Wednesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior police officer said that around 2,000 personnel from the New Delhi district have been deployed at the venue along with the personnel from the security unit, SWAT team, and traffic unit.

The Pragati Maidan area comes under the New Delhi district, one of the 15 districts under the Delhi Police.

Personnel from other districts have also joined their colleagues in central Delhi for security during the event, the officer said.

Police vehicles with armed guards, equipped with AI-enabled cameras, have also been deployed as part of the security.

According to official, the security arrangement is being treated as a drill for the the G20 meeting which will be held here in September.

Due to the heavy VIP movement, the traffic is likely to be affected in the area during the event which will take place the evening.

Modi on Wednesday performed "pooja" at the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex at the Pragati Maidan here ahead of its official inauguration.

He also interacted with the workers who were involved in the construction of the complex and felicitated them.

The Prime Minister's Office had on Monday said the new IECC complex, built following an overhaul of the "old and outdated structures" at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore and has a campus area of approximately 123 acres.

The IECC complex has been developed as India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

In terms of the covered space available for events, the complex finds its place among the top exhibition and convention complexes in the world, it said. PTI NIT NIT VN VN