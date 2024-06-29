Pragati Maidan tunnel remains closed due to waterlogging

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Pragati Maidan tunnel remained closed on Saturday after heavy rains in the national capital caused waterlogging in many parts of the city that led to major traffic snarls, officials said.

The draining of water from the tunnel was still underway and it is likely to be opened by late Saturday night, according to PWD officials.

Water was drained out of the Minto bridge underpass and many other parts of the city after hours of effort by authorities. The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) said they received more than 200 calls from waterlogged areas on Friday.

Monsoon fury caused havoc on Friday as the city received its highest single-day rainfall for June in 88 years, flooding streets with water and leaving commuters stranded on roads.

Water was drained out of the Minto Bridge underpass after a 12-hour effort and it was later opened for vehicular movement, the PWD said.

PWD officials said it took 4-5 hours to drain out water from areas like Moolchand underpass, Zakhira, Dhaula Kuan and Adchini, while waterlogging complaints were resolved in Seelampur, Krishna Nagar and Badli after 2-3 hours.

The PWD also received two to three complaints of falling of trees.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, 228.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, 192.8 mm at Lodhi Road, Mausam Bhavan, 150.4 mm at Ridge, 106.6 mm at Palam, and 66.3 mm at Ayanagar in the last 20 to 30 hours.

The 228.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday is more than three times the June rainfall average of 74.1 mm and the highest for the month since 1936. PTI NIT NSM SKY SKY