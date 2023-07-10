Pragati Maidan tunnel remains closed for traffic due to waterlogging

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The Pragati Maidan tunnel here remained closed for traffic due to waterlogging for the second consecutive day on Monday, officials said.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, work is underway to pump out the water to ensure that the tunnel can be opened for traffic movement by Tuesday.

The tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transit corridor is temporarily closed due to the occurrence of significant waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

"The heavy downpour in the area has resulted in the inundation of the tunnel, rendering it inaccessible for public use. To mitigate the waterlogging situation, an extensive pumping operation is currently underway by Delhi Police and tunnel maintaining authorities i.e. PWD etc.

"In the meantime, we kindly request commuters to utilise alternative routes and modes of transportation available. Adequate signage and information boards have been placed at strategic locations to guide commuters towards the alternative options," it said.

The tunnel was closed for a while on Saturday when there was heavy downpour. On Sunday, it was shut for traffic movement.

The PWD officials said they are working to solve the problem but added that the waterlogging was due to water being released from NDMC areas. They also explained that the water from the basement of the convention centre, which is under construction, is pumped out into the tunnel. The PWD has written to the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), flagging the issue multiple times, they said.

Commuters battled traffic snarls as they had to look for alternative routes in view of the closure of the tunnel.

One of them asked on social media about the route to reach central Delhi. The commuter said every route had the same issue and asked the police to issue diversion routes.

Another said due to the closure of the tunnel, he had to go to Sarai Kale Khan, come back to the India Gate circle through Bhairon Marg and then take a U-turn from Nizamuddin.

Traffic was also affected in other parts of the capital, including the busy ITO intersection.

In a tweet, the traffic police said: "Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Anand Vihar towards Shamshan Ghat, Ghazipur due to waterlogging near Ghazipur underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch." In another tweet, it said: "Due to waterlogging on Gurgaon Road near RR Hospital, smooth traffic movement is impaired on Gurgaon Road, Dhaula Kuan flyover and Sardar Patel Marg. Commuters are advised to take San Martin Marg, Benito Juarez Tunnel, Rao Tula Ram Marg and Gurgaon Road. Commuters are further advised to make travel plans with sufficient time at hand." Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. The city received an additional 107 mm rainfall in the subsequent 24 hours, exacerbating the situation. PTI NIT SLB RC