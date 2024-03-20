Pragati Maidan tunnel to be closed during night till Apr 18 for repair work

New Delhi: The Pragati Maidan tunnel will remain closed during night hours till April 18 due to repair and maintenance work, the Delhi Traffic Police said in an advisory.

Advertisment

The tunnel will remain closed for the entire day on March 24, March 31 and April 7, it said.

"The repair and maintenance work of tunnels of Pragati Maidan is being carried out by ITPO Project Division, PWD. Due to this, these tunnels will remain closed during night hours from 12 am to 6 am up to April 18. Apart from these, tunnels will remain completely closed on March 24, March 31 and April 7 (three Sundays) for a full day," the advisory said.

The commuters are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destination during these hours. Ring Road, Bhairon Road and Mathura Road may be used as alternative routes, it stated.

Commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and make maximum use of public transport. "People who are going towards ISBT/railway stations/airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," it added.